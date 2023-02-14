News and First Alert Weather App
Overheated equipment triggered fire alarm at KinderCare in Schofield

Overheated laminator triggers fire alarm at KinderCare in Weston on Feb. 14, 2023
Overheated laminator triggers fire alarm at KinderCare in Weston on Feb. 14, 2023(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured and no damage was reported following a fire alarm at KinderCare in Schofield.

SAFER Fire Chief Josh Finke said they respond to the scene around 1 p.m. Tuesday for the smell of burning plastic. He said their response was to clear the smoke from the building. He said there were never any flames.

In a message to parents, center Director Kayla Mauer said a laminator overheated which triggered a fire alarm. Staff and students evacuated and went to a nearby business. The scene was cleared by the fire department and staff and children then returned to the building.

Finke said the KinderCare staff did an excellent job evacuating the kids and getting them to a safe location.

The center is a daycare facility that also offers a 4-K program. It’s located on Alderson Street across from the former Family Video location.

