News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly a half-million children’s activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the product by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with them removed and send it to the company through its website.

Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

No injuries associated with detached raindrops have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University
Wausau School Board continues public discussions on restructuring
ADRC of Portage County
ADRC of Portage County fighting inflation and community hunger
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path