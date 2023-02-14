MCPL Wausau to host job search boot camp for those seeking work

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area adults searching for jobs can receive help during a free Job Search Boot Camp on Feb. 22 from 1-4:45 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau located at 300 N. First St.

Attendees will receive assistance with the different job searching variables including creating an email address to log into job sites with, drafting a resume and cover letter to submit to prospective employers, and navigating numerous employment websites.

During the first part of the class, library staff will help attendees set up an email address. Those who already have an email address they regularly use can skip that portion and arrive at 2:30 p.m. to work on creating a resume. After creating a resume, attendees will begin job searching online. Laptop computers will be provided for participants, but everyone is asked to bring their cell phone with them if they have one.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 715-261-7230 or click here.

