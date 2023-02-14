News and First Alert Weather App
Langlade County to close snowmobile trails Tuesday in hopes of preserving base

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Forestry Parks and Recreation Department has announced all county snowmobile trails will close at noon on Feb. 14.

Forest Administrator Al Murray said at this point the closure is expected to be temporary but is weather dependent.

He explained the purpose of the closure is to preserve the existing base during a period of warm weather and rain.  The Langlade County snowmobile trail system will reopen when/if weather and trail conditions improve.

