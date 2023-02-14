Highlights: Marion tops Northland Lutheran boys basketball to control destiny in conference race

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Marion boys basketball controls their own destiny in the race for the Central Wisconsin Conference-North with a win over Northland Lutheran on Monday.

Conference titles don’t come every day. For Northland Lutheran, they’ve yet to win one in the WIAA. Marion hasn’t won conference since 1967-1968. The Wildcats controlled the early portion of the game, leading 15-8 midway through the first half. However, the Stallions were able to overpower Northland Lutheran throughout the second half to win 71-67.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.