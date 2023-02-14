Hello, My Name Is: Emma Jossie

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH senior Emma Jossie is always focused on the team first.

“This group means a lot,” said Jossie. “It’s not only like wins and losses, but just like, those make it so much more special if you have that right group of girls so i think that’s what helps a lot.”

While she’d rather talk about the team as a whole, her teammates and head coach are more than willing to give her praise.

“Emma is just the nicest person ever,” said senior Taliah Moe. “She includes everyone. She’s team-first mentality all the time, one of the most unselfish people I’ve ever met.”

“She loves the game,” said head coach Kraig Terpstra. “She loves competing. She loves being a great teammate.”

It’s been a mission of Jossie’s since day one to make anyone on the team feel welcome. Over time, she says the process of bringing the team together has been beneficial to everyone.

“The freshman coming in has just sparked a little impact on the seniors,” said Jossie. “No person on this team isn’t valued the same. We all have the same values and we hold each other accountable.”

“It really makes her a good role model for these underclassmen and even the other seniors to look up to her and try to be like her,” said Moe.

Not only is her kindness something that makes her a great teammate, but she also has a competitive edge.

“She’s been one of my best friends, so it’s been really nice to play with her, someone that’s as competitive as her,” said senior Brittany Beadles.

At 17.7 points per game, Jossie is leading the Panthers in scoring for the second straight year. She’s also averaging just under eight rebounds per game to lead the team. For her, that aggressive instinct is something she’s developed over time.

”My mentality is definitely switched from my freshman year to now,” said Jossie. “I’m definitely more hungry and wanting to win rather than just relaxed and patient.”

Jossie credits her parents and coaches for helping instill that hunger in her. However, she’s always been hungry to win. She’s been focused all season on bringing SPASH a conference title. After the Panthers’ double overtime win over Marshfield Friday, she ensured at least a share of the Valley title. Winning a crown would be validation of the work she and the team have put in.

”It would mean a lot,” said Jossie. “It would mean that everything we’ve worked for is for a reason.”

As the Panthers look to lock up that title for themselves solely this week, Jossie knows her time at SPASH will soon be coming to a close. While she’ll continue her basketball career at UW-La Crosse next year, she knows she’ll be forever thankful for her time as a Panther.

“I’m going to miss SPASH,” said Jossie. “Knowing that this program had such a big impact on me when I was little is going to mean a lot more coming down the stretch.”

