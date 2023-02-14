First Alert Weather: Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s Day brings rain showers, too

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday could end up being the rainiest Valentine’s Day on record for North-Central Wisconsin. If you have dinner reservations Tuesday evening, make sure to bring the umbrella, and put the rain gear and boots on. Expect our temperature trend to decline starting Wednesday through the remainder of the work week.

Highs in the mid-40s and widespread rain showers (WSAW)

A weather system will track northeast towards the upper midwest, increasing cloud cover Tuesday morning and bringing widespread rain showers starting mid to late afternoon. Highs will once again warm above average, near the mid-40s. Winds becoming breezy as the frontal system moves in, gusting out of the south up to 25 mph. Expect moderate to heavy rain showers to fall over isolated spots, with widespread showers continuing through the overnight hours.

Widespread rain showers moving in Tuesday afternoon (WSAW)

Widespread rain showers Tuesday evening (WSAW)

Rain will be steady through the overnight hours, but fizzle out and become scattered by Wednesday morning. Rain accumulations around a half-inch for most across North-Central Wisconsin. Isolated higher amounts. Lingering showers Wednesday morning could mix with some snow showers over the Northwoods.

Scattered rain showers early Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Rain switching to snow over the northwoods Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible, while total rainfall of around a half inch is expected. Clouds will stick around into the afternoon with temps going from the low 40s in the morning, falling during the afternoon, down to the upper 20s to low 30s in the afternoon. Winds will be strong, gusting out of the northwest up to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Three quarters of an inch of rain to accumulate Tuesday through Wednesday (WSAW)

Highs will be reached in the morning Wednesday, falling temperatures throughout the day (WSAW)

Gusty winds throughout Wednesday (WSAW)

Highs return closer to average, in the mid-20s Thursday and Friday. The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region could see a winter storm, Thursday. The track of this potential winter storm puts heavier amounts of snow over the southern half of the state at this time. Any shift to the north or south will make a difference in the weather forecast Thursday. We will closely monitor to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for later this week on Thursday. Highs on Thursday are in the mid 20s. Any snow or snow showers will wind down by Thursday night.

A winter storm could impact southern Wisconsin Thursday (WSAW)

