The Chicks coming to Madison this summer

The Grammy winners will play UW’s Kohl Center in August.
Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on the second...
Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Chicks are bringing their world tour to the University of Wisconsin this summer. The band announced its “37-date mega tour” will pull into Madison on Aug. 26, and tickets will go on sale soon.

The 13-time Grammy winners will be joined by Ben Harper, himself a Grammy winner, for the show at the Kohl Center. Fans can begin ordering their tickets this Thursday, at 10 a.m.

In announcing their tour, The Chicks recalled last year’s tour and thanked fans for making it a great time.

“North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon,” they said on the announcement on the UW website.

