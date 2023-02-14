Central Wisconsin Joint Airport Board meets to discuss ways to improve air service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Federal grants could be used to bring a new carrier to the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

Central Wisconsin Joint Airport Board met Tuesday to discuss ways to improve services. Last year, United Airlines suspended flights at CWA. CWA was one of eight markets that lost the airline last January.

On Tuesday, the board mostly discussed airfield needs. But did talk about the importance of providing low-cost fares to customers and keeping them at the center of changes.

“I think right now our best opportunity is a low-cost carrier. You’ve seen updates in the last year or so. We’ve recieved a small community air service development grant from the Federal Department of Transportation to bring in those options,” said Airport Director Brian Grefe.

CWA has not yet announced a new airline. Federal grants could be used to expand the current plans with Delta and American Airlines.

