News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Boys and Girls Club opens branch in Merrill

Boys and Girls Club opens new branch in Merrill
Boys and Girls Club opens new branch in Merrill(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has expanded its program to a Merrill Middle School. Prairie River now has an after-school program for grades five through eight.

Club activities include crafts, cooking, community service, and learning a healthy lifestyle. Students are able to get help with homework from the staff and use the new space to socialize.

Kim Larsen, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club Wausau, says, “Every day after school kids have a safe, supervised space to go after school and a place where they can get together with their peers, with kids that they might not know, to make new friends, and learn to get along with people who are different than them. "

The club also encourages kids to make good decisions when looking for an after-school activity. Right now, they have 600 students enrolled.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Filling Substitute Teacher Shortage
Filling Substitute Teacher Shortage
UWSP-Wausau Huskies
UW-Stevens Point at Wausau mens basketball wins conference title
UW-Stevens Point students addressing the need for teachers
Prince Robinson celebrates a three-pointer in Monday's Marion game against Northland Lutheran.
Highlights: Marion tops Northland Lutheran boys basketball to control destiny in conference race