Boys and Girls Club opens branch in Merrill

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has expanded its program to a Merrill Middle School. Prairie River now has an after-school program for grades five through eight.

Club activities include crafts, cooking, community service, and learning a healthy lifestyle. Students are able to get help with homework from the staff and use the new space to socialize.

Kim Larsen, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club Wausau, says, “Every day after school kids have a safe, supervised space to go after school and a place where they can get together with their peers, with kids that they might not know, to make new friends, and learn to get along with people who are different than them. "

The club also encourages kids to make good decisions when looking for an after-school activity. Right now, they have 600 students enrolled.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.