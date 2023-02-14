News and First Alert Weather App
ADRC of Portage County fighting inflation and community hunger

The ADRC of Portage County has half the number of volunteers since before the pandemic, but still continues serving
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Aging and Disability Resource Center and its volunteers, their mission is to provide a helpful, welcoming environment for senior citizens.

“It’s a great place to connect with old neighbors and have a balanced, nutritious meal,” said Kristi Cooley, nutrition program manager, ADRC Portage County. “Prepared from our central kitchen which is right behind us.”

Four days a week, the ADRC runs its rural delivery meal program. They provide more than 70,000 meals a year to seniors’ homes, striving to cover all of Portage County. “We’ll go all the way out to Almond, Junction City, to Rosholt, to Amherst, and Plover and deliver into a person’s home,” said Cooley.

Their good will doesn’t come without its challenges though. Inflation has resulted in increased food prices, affecting operations. “We have definitely seen increased costs in food over the pandemic,” said Cooley. “I would say about 20, 20 to 22 percent on some food costs we have seen increased since prior to the pandemic.”

The program currently has over 100 volunteers to help pack, serve, and deliver meals, along with washing dishes. Yet that number is half of where they once were. “Prior to the pandemic, we were over 200 volunteers within the program,” says Cooley. “So you can see we were about half of what we were prior to the pandemic.”

Though the program faces its challenges, it’s still powering through. Leaving Nutrition Program Manager Kristi Cooley touched by their time and hard work.

“It’s amazing and impressed me every day, it humbles me every day to see this group of volunteers who maybe didn’t know each other before and the connections they make not only with themselves volunteering, but the people that are coming into the meal site or the people that are delivering those meals to,” says Cooley.

To learn more about the program and how you can help, click here.

