News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed...
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend. The incident happened at the Food Tree in the Township of Rudolph at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call from the store clerk that someone came into the store with a handgun and demanded lottery tickets, money, and cigarettes. The suspect left the store before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was wearing brown shoes, black pants, a black mask, black and gray gloves, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the words “PINELAND” written on the front, and carrying a black bag.

Surveillance video has been obtained from the Food Tree. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department believes it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at (715) 421-8700.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Staying mild, wet weather on tap in the first half of the new week
Anderson helped guide SPASH to three state titles.
Former SPASH coach Anderson named as part of WBCA Hall of Fame class

Latest News

Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day
A good deal of sun, mild on Monday. Valentine's Day has clouds building with rain late day and...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
A constant pursuit of titles in Colby, WI
A constant pursuit of titles in Colby, WI
Badger State Pickleball Games Tournament has record attendance
Badger State Pickleball Games Tournament has record attendance