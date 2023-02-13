Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery

TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend. The incident happened at the Food Tree in the Township of Rudolph at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call from the store clerk that someone came into the store with a handgun and demanded lottery tickets, money, and cigarettes. The suspect left the store before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was wearing brown shoes, black pants, a black mask, black and gray gloves, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the words “PINELAND” written on the front, and carrying a black bag.

Surveillance video has been obtained from the Food Tree. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department believes it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at (715) 421-8700.

