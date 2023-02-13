News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol

FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
White House Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment Monday about the objects recently shot down.
No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says