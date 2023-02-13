News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rep. Derrick Van Orden to visit southern border this week

Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) announced Monday that he will lead a Congressional Delegation to the southern border on Thursday with four House of Representatives members, including Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03).

“I am heading back to the border for the second time this week, which means I will have been there twice as many times as the president. Biden finally had to admit that fentanyl has killed over 140,000 of our fellow Americans, including many in my district,” said Rep. Van Orden.

This will be McCarthy’s fourth visit to the border and his first as Speaker of the House. Rep. Van Orden and Speaker McCarthy will also be joined by Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), and Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-02).

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission

Latest News

Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon...
4th high-altitude device shot down over North American airspace
Officials say the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a...
Questions remain about unidentified object shot down over Alaska
The FBI has discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President...
FBI removes 1 classified document during Pence home search
What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12