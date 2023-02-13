Rep. Derrick Van Orden to visit southern border this week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) announced Monday that he will lead a Congressional Delegation to the southern border on Thursday with four House of Representatives members, including Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03).

“I am heading back to the border for the second time this week, which means I will have been there twice as many times as the president. Biden finally had to admit that fentanyl has killed over 140,000 of our fellow Americans, including many in my district,” said Rep. Van Orden.

This will be McCarthy’s fourth visit to the border and his first as Speaker of the House. Rep. Van Orden and Speaker McCarthy will also be joined by Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), and Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-02).

🚨 BREAKING: @SpeakerMcCarthy will lead a Congressional Delegation to the Southern Border in Arizona this week along with @RepCiscomani, @RepLCD, @RepJenKiggans, & @RepVanOrden



This will be McCarthy’s FOURTH visit to the border under Biden, & his first as Speaker of the House⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o1Fktt9Qhd — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) February 13, 2023

