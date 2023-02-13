News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County bans TikTok on county devices

(MGN image)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski announced Monday that the social media app TikTok is not allowed on Portage County government devices.

In a statement, Pavelski says, “After discussing the national and state actions to ban TikTok with the Portage County Information Technology Department, we concluded that the continued use of TikTok is clearly a potential threat to our cyber security and will not be allowed on our County devices. I cannot and will not accept the risk TikTok poses to the County’s security.  There is very little legitimate need for utilizing TikTok professionally by county employees, so banning use from county devices should be virtually painless.”

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed an executive order banning TikTok on all state-issued devices. The federal government banned TikTok from all government-owned devices in December. According to CBS News, the federal ban came amid growing national security concerns around the social media platform, whose parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese-owned.

