News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Philadelphia Eagles’ ambassador bald eagle is former Antigo REGI patient

Reggie, is an ambassador bald eagle for the Philadelphia Eagles
Reggie, is an ambassador bald eagle for the Philadelphia Eagles(Elmwood Park Zoo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 2019, Reggie the bald eagle has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Ambassador team.

Marge Gibson, the founder of Raptor Education Group, Inc., or REGI, said Reggie was previously a patient in 2011. Gibson said Reggie was non-releasable after a serious injury made his release to the wild impossible. 

“We do place birds around the country in zoos when they are not releasable to the wild, are comfortable with captivity, and we feel will thrive in a captive situation,” Gibson said.

Reggie was believed to have been injured due to a collision with a truck. He sustained several fractures to his left wing, which resulted in amputation of the wing tip. He was transferred to the Elmwood Park Zoo in 2011 where he initially joined the eagle flock on exhibit in Eagle Canyon.

The keepers said they noticed that because of his very docile demeanor, he was often overshadowed by other dominant eagles.

“We felt he might be a great addition to the Eagle Ambassador team so we transferred him to the education department in August of 2018, and Reggie made his debut as an official live mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles in the fall of 2019,” according to his biography on the Elmwood Park Zoo website.

Gibson said because of Reggie, they were cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
Anderson helped guide SPASH to three state titles.
Former SPASH coach Anderson named as part of WBCA Hall of Fame class

Latest News

The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, February 13th, 2023
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, February 13th, 2023
Evolutions By Design on Valentine's Day
Evolutions By Design on Valentine's Day
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day