Philadelphia Eagles’ ambassador bald eagle is former Antigo REGI patient

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 2019, Reggie the bald eagle has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Ambassador team.

Marge Gibson, the founder of Raptor Education Group, Inc., or REGI, said Reggie was previously a patient in 2011. Gibson said Reggie was non-releasable after a serious injury made his release to the wild impossible.

“We do place birds around the country in zoos when they are not releasable to the wild, are comfortable with captivity, and we feel will thrive in a captive situation,” Gibson said.

Reggie was believed to have been injured due to a collision with a truck. He sustained several fractures to his left wing, which resulted in amputation of the wing tip. He was transferred to the Elmwood Park Zoo in 2011 where he initially joined the eagle flock on exhibit in Eagle Canyon.

The keepers said they noticed that because of his very docile demeanor, he was often overshadowed by other dominant eagles.

“We felt he might be a great addition to the Eagle Ambassador team so we transferred him to the education department in August of 2018, and Reggie made his debut as an official live mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles in the fall of 2019,” according to his biography on the Elmwood Park Zoo website.

Gibson said because of Reggie, they were cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

