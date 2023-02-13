News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County to close additional snowmobile trails

A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Zone 5 snowmobile trails will close on Feb. 14 at 6 a.m.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to use caution and stay on open trails. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.

This now leaves trails in zones two and six as the only trails remaining that are fully or partially open in Marathon County.

Snowmobile trail zone map for Marathon County
