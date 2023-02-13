News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Green Bay grad reports from earthquake disaster zone

GB Turkey journalist
By Emily Roberts
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The death toll continues to rise as rescue crews dig through rubble in Turkey and Syria.

“We’re still hearing these stories of survival but unfortunately this week I think that’s going to transition into more and more bodies being pulled out,” Priyanka Navani said.

Navani is a Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) correspondent... with a local connection. She graduated from Preble High School in 2014. Before that, she remembers raising money at Red Smith K-8 School for Haitian earthquake relief.

“Perhaps you’ve never met a Turkish person before. Perhaps you’ve never met a Syrian person before. Perhaps you’ve never met anybody from the Middle East but the disasters here are important,” Navani told Action 2 News.

The United Nations Refugee Agency reported Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees worldwide. The agency said there’s currently more than three million registered Syrian refugees in the country, plus hundreds of thousands from other nationalities.

“One of the most devastating outcomes of this earthquake is that people who came to this country to restart their lives and who have seen this country as a haven for the last ten years of the Syrian War are facing all of this devastation once again,” Navani explained.

She spoke to reporter Emily Roberts on a zoom call around 10 p.m. Turkey time, even panning the camera to show cracks in her hotel room wall. She said they’re likely from aftershocks still rattling the countries.

“Some of our colleagues were on an app group saying, ‘did you feel that?’ These aftershocks are going on multiple times a day. Since the earthquake happened I think there’s been about two thousand aftershocks.”

Navani’s live reports from the earthquake zone for TRT World News begin Monday.

“We have this curiosity to just get to know people and get to know their stories and that’s just what wakes us up in the morning.”

Destruction and horror scenarios in Turkey

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club opens new branch in Merrill
Boys and Girls Club opens branch in Merrill
Filling Substitute Teacher Shortage
Filling Substitute Teacher Shortage
UWSP-Wausau Huskies
UW-Stevens Point at Wausau mens basketball wins conference title
UW-Stevens Point students addressing the need for teachers
Prince Robinson celebrates a three-pointer in Monday's Marion game against Northland Lutheran.
Highlights: Marion tops Northland Lutheran boys basketball to control destiny in conference race