First Alert Weather: Falling in love with temperatures, weather maker Valentine’s Day

Above average highs continue for the first half of the work week, widespread rain showers arrive Valentine’s Day.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you enjoyed the weather over the weekend, you’ll love what we have on tap, Monday! Temperatures in the 40s remain in the forecast for the first half of the week. A weather system Tuesday will bring widespread rain showers for this Valentine’s Day.

Take advantage of the sunshine while it is here. Monday will feature plentiful amounts of sunshine, with a high near 42. Slightly breezy winds during the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase heading into Tuesday. Highs a smidge warmer near 45 under cloudy skies. Expect windy conditions as a Colorado low pressure tracks into the region.

This will bring widespread rain showers during the afternoon or evening of Valentine’s Day. Rain will be steady through the overnight hours, but fizzle out and become scattered by Wednesday morning. Rain accumulations around a half-inch for most across North-Central Wisconsin. Isolated higher amounts.

Lingering showers Wednesday morning could mix with some snow showers over the Northwoods. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible, while total rainfall of around a half inch is expected. Clouds will stick around into the afternoon with temps going from the low 40s in the morning, falling during the afternoon, down to the upper 20s to low 30s in the afternoon. Winds will be strong, gusting out of the northwest up to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Highs return closer to average, in the mid-20s Thursday and Friday. The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region could see a winter storm, Thursday. The track of this potential winter storm puts heavier amounts of snow over the southern half of the state at this time. Any shift to the north or south will make a difference in the weather forecast Thursday. We will closely monitor to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for later this week on Thursday. Highs on Thursday are in the mid 20s. Any snow or snow showers will wind down by Thursday night.

