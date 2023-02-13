Colby boys senior class continues excellence after ensuring share of basketball conference title

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Evident through any sport they touch, the Colby senior class has always been talented.

“We knew in coming into the season, we had many good players coming back,” says Kaden Wiese, Colby senior. “As in, all these guys, we’re all athletic, my whole grade and we knew we should have high expectations for this year and conference was our goal.”

A conference crown is always the expectation, in any sport for this group. Anything less is a disappointment.

“When you win constantly, you want to maintain it,” says Caden Healy, Colby Senior. “I mean, a second place in conference, or even when we tied in football, it wasn’t good enough for us. We knew we were the best football team and we know we’re the best basketball team.”

It’s been hard to prove in a talented Cloverbelt East Conference. But the hornets have done so by setting themselves apart.

“We have height and speed and so I think that helps us out a ton, but, yeah, it’s been very fun playing against all these teams,” says Mateo Lopez, Colby senior.

Depth is also a key for Colby as no one player averages more than 13 points per game.

”If any of them have a good game, if myself has a good game and you game plan for the person who had a good game, well one of the other five players is gonna pop off. It’s just one big weapon basically,” says Healy.

The Hornets have ensured at least a share of conference, but the mission isn’t over even after the basketball season ends.

”We want to go three-sport conference champs, football, basketball, I want to do it for track,” says Healy. “Mateo wants to do it for baseball. A couple other guys want to do it for baseball. We just want to win all the time, every time.”

