News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Badger State Pickleball Games Tournament has record attendance

People playing pickleball.
People playing pickleball.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One hundred and seventy-five people attended the 2023 Badgers State Pickleball Games Tournament. Co-Commissioner of the event Andrea Ingvalson said this was a record attendance. For the last several years the tournament was hosted in Oshkosh, but Wausau gladly took on hosting this weekend.

Some may think pickleball is for older folks, but the young people on the court would have people believing something else.

“My friend Brennan and I when we started, we had picked up in an hour. You learn the rules then you just keep coming. They play every day, Monday through Friday. A lot of them play on the weekend too, so once you pick it up it gets pretty addicting,” said Milwaukee pickleball player Emerson Lehmann.

Pickleball has been growing in the last year as more facilities are offering a place to play. One player said she started the sport because of the low injury rate.

“I actually play college basketball at a community college and I just kind of wanted a little bit of a break or an outlet from basketball, so I decided that I would pick up pickleball. It was a little bit less contact and easier on my legs,” said pickleball player Emily Nelson of Michigan.

This tournament took three days to finish. Co-Commissioner Andrea Ingvalson said she is happy about the turnout and hopes even more people give pickleball a try.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill
Rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Staying mild, wet weather on tap in the first half of the new week
1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk

Latest News

Periods of rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day
A few clouds tonight, cool. Continued mild on Monday with a good deal of sun. Rain returns...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
A fair amount of sun & mild to wrap up the weekend. Rain returns later Valentine's Day into...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Second Lunar New Year celebrated in Wausau
Second Lunar New Year celebrated in Wausau