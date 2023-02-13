Badger State Pickleball Games Tournament has record attendance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One hundred and seventy-five people attended the 2023 Badgers State Pickleball Games Tournament. Co-Commissioner of the event Andrea Ingvalson said this was a record attendance. For the last several years the tournament was hosted in Oshkosh, but Wausau gladly took on hosting this weekend.

Some may think pickleball is for older folks, but the young people on the court would have people believing something else.

“My friend Brennan and I when we started, we had picked up in an hour. You learn the rules then you just keep coming. They play every day, Monday through Friday. A lot of them play on the weekend too, so once you pick it up it gets pretty addicting,” said Milwaukee pickleball player Emerson Lehmann.

Pickleball has been growing in the last year as more facilities are offering a place to play. One player said she started the sport because of the low injury rate.

“I actually play college basketball at a community college and I just kind of wanted a little bit of a break or an outlet from basketball, so I decided that I would pick up pickleball. It was a little bit less contact and easier on my legs,” said pickleball player Emily Nelson of Michigan.

This tournament took three days to finish. Co-Commissioner Andrea Ingvalson said she is happy about the turnout and hopes even more people give pickleball a try.

