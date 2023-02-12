News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Public Service hosts electricity education clinic for local scouts

Boy scouts learn safety around electricity and circuits.(wsaw)
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some electrifying boy scouts earned their merit badges with the help of Wisconsin Public Service on Saturday. The WPS electricity merit badge clinic teaches the scouts how to safely use electricity and circuits.

“Our Wisconsin Public Service team is really excited that we’re able to host this again this year,” said Kelly Zagrzebski, the local affairs coordinator for WPS.

Wisconsin Public Service has been helping the scouts earn their merit badges for 69 years.

“Our main takeaway is that really is getting people to understand electricity and respect electricity,” said Zagrzebski.

After putting the program on pause because of the pandemic, 34 scouts came out to the clinic to learn some electrical skills.

“There are a lot of different, I guess, ways of electricity,” said Annie Pease.

The scouts were given a package full of wiring material to build their own projects.

“They learn about energy conservation, how to read their meters. They learn about electric magnets,” said Zagrzebski.

The clinic is an opportunity to polish up their science, technology, engineering, and math skills.

“I liked finding out how the wires like worked in my house and how sometimes there are two things because they need more power,” said Pease.

The hope is to get more kids interested in the industry.

“If you happened to notice, we’ve got tons of moms and dads and troop leaders that have joined them also, so it’s a great event for all ages,” Zagrzebski.

