News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Special Olympics Wisconsin returns to Wausau with annual Winter Games

Over 100 athletes from across the state participated in the weekend festivities.
Over 100 athletes from across the state participated in the weekend festivities.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to Special Olympics Wisconsin, anyone is able to join the fun.

“Our youngest athlete is two, and our oldest athlete is 94,” said Chad Hershner, President/CEO, of Special Olympics Wisconsin. “So many people have been involved for a lot of years and this is their home.”

Since 1989, Wausau has been the host of the Winter Games since 1989, becoming a prime spot for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

“One is obviously the quality of the facilities here at Granite Peak. I mean, this is extraordinary, also the central location for our athletes in the state,” said Hershner. “We have athletes coming from Milwaukee area, from Ashland area, so having this central place and this great facility. Really is a place they live to compete at.”

Hershner said there’s no shortage of excitement in putting together an event that’s just as welcoming as it is significant.

“I always tell the athletes I work for them, so what I do is really for them,” said Hershner. “So this is their Special Olympics Wisconsin, and if we can provide the best sporting activities, the best competitions, the greatest sense of community for them to come together. That’s what it’s all about.”

All while ensuring people leave the event better than when they came in.

“I hope people get out of this weekend the sense of inspiration, grit, joy, and tenacity that our athletes bring every day,” said Hershner. “They show up ready to compete, ready to have the sense of belonging and community.”

The work for Special Olympics Wisconsin is non-stop year-round. They’re currently in the middle of their polar plunge season. To learn more about the organization and how you can support, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
2 snowmobile zones to close Saturday in Marathon County
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Boy scouts learn safety around electricity and circuits.
Wisconsin Public Service hosts electricity education clinic for local scouts
A girl shooting a bb gun.
2023 Central Wisconsin Sports Show
People celebrate the Lunar New Year in Wausau.
Second Lunar New Year celebrated in Wausau
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill