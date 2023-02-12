Special Olympics Wisconsin returns to Wausau with annual Winter Games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to Special Olympics Wisconsin, anyone is able to join the fun.

“Our youngest athlete is two, and our oldest athlete is 94,” said Chad Hershner, President/CEO, of Special Olympics Wisconsin. “So many people have been involved for a lot of years and this is their home.”

Since 1989, Wausau has been the host of the Winter Games since 1989, becoming a prime spot for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

“One is obviously the quality of the facilities here at Granite Peak. I mean, this is extraordinary, also the central location for our athletes in the state,” said Hershner. “We have athletes coming from Milwaukee area, from Ashland area, so having this central place and this great facility. Really is a place they live to compete at.”

Hershner said there’s no shortage of excitement in putting together an event that’s just as welcoming as it is significant.

“I always tell the athletes I work for them, so what I do is really for them,” said Hershner. “So this is their Special Olympics Wisconsin, and if we can provide the best sporting activities, the best competitions, the greatest sense of community for them to come together. That’s what it’s all about.”

All while ensuring people leave the event better than when they came in.

“I hope people get out of this weekend the sense of inspiration, grit, joy, and tenacity that our athletes bring every day,” said Hershner. “They show up ready to compete, ready to have the sense of belonging and community.”

The work for Special Olympics Wisconsin is non-stop year-round. They’re currently in the middle of their polar plunge season. To learn more about the organization and how you can support, click here.

