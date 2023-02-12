News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Second Lunar New Year celebrated in Wausau

People celebrate the Lunar New Year in Wausau.
People celebrate the Lunar New Year in Wausau.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They’re lots of different activities to take part in at the Central Wisconsin Lunar New Year celebration. For example, calligraphy lessons, Chinese craft making and more. Event participants learned about the origin of the lunar year while enjoying some local Chinese food. You could even learn how to make some food like dumplings. Others just relaxed and listened to live music. Organizer of the Lunar Year Festival Joy Clendenning said the event was a great way to get people interested in her culture.

“We have so many people who are very open-minded, they want to celebrate the Asian culture and heritage. We think it’s so important for people to know about the lunar new year instead of just watching it on TV,” says Organizer Joy Clendenning.

Clendenning has been celebrating the Lunar New Year since 2012 when she was teaching it in a classroom. The event costs $20 for adults, $10 for kids, and kids under five got in for free. This was the first in-person Lunar Year Celebration since the pandemic. The Mayor of Wausau Katie Rosenberg also spoke at the event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
2 snowmobile zones to close Saturday in Marathon County
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Boy scouts learn safety around electricity and circuits.
Wisconsin Public Service hosts electricity education clinic for local scouts
Over 100 athletes from across the state participated in the weekend festivities.
Special Olympics Wisconsin returns to Wausau with annual Winter Games
A girl shooting a bb gun.
2023 Central Wisconsin Sports Show
Connor Calmes of Wausau West was the regional champion at 170.
Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill