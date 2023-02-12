Second Lunar New Year celebrated in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They’re lots of different activities to take part in at the Central Wisconsin Lunar New Year celebration. For example, calligraphy lessons, Chinese craft making and more. Event participants learned about the origin of the lunar year while enjoying some local Chinese food. You could even learn how to make some food like dumplings. Others just relaxed and listened to live music. Organizer of the Lunar Year Festival Joy Clendenning said the event was a great way to get people interested in her culture.

“We have so many people who are very open-minded, they want to celebrate the Asian culture and heritage. We think it’s so important for people to know about the lunar new year instead of just watching it on TV,” says Organizer Joy Clendenning.

Clendenning has been celebrating the Lunar New Year since 2012 when she was teaching it in a classroom. The event costs $20 for adults, $10 for kids, and kids under five got in for free. This was the first in-person Lunar Year Celebration since the pandemic. The Mayor of Wausau Katie Rosenberg also spoke at the event.

