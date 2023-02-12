Report: Jets interested in Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New York Jets are interested in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

His tweet reads: “The New York Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options.”

It is now day 35 of “Rodgers Watch”, and the football world waits on whether the four-time NFL MVP will stay in Green Bay, retire or request a trade.

According to NFL Network, Rodgers will begin a four-day darkness isolation retreat on Monday.

Rodgers said last week on the Pat McAfee Show that he’s hoping to use that time to think through his options.

Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers respect Rodgers’ need for time. The report says, “if Rodgers comes to the team with a request to play elsewhere, sources say Green Bay is open to working with the four-time NFL MVP on a trade.”

