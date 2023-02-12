News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill

Eight area teams met in Merrill for individual regional action Saturday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The wrestling postseason officially got underway Saturday as individual regionals took center stage. In Merrill, eight area teams took the mat looking to advance to the next round.

The top four wrestlers at each weight class advance to the sectional rounds next weekend. Here are all those advancing to sectionals:

106: Thai Yang of Wausau West, Gavin Jacob of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Jake Roberts of Stevens Point, Logan Gray-Ives of Lakeland/Mercer

113: Landyn Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Henry Ruffi of Wausau West, Taylor Dillion of D.C. Everest, Justin Funmaker of Lakeland/Mercer

120: Warren Soik of Stevens Point, Jacob Bender of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Jon Hart of Merrill, Tyler Modjewski of D.C. Everest

126: 1st Place - Easton Cooper of D.C. Everest, Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Ashton Bremer of Lakeland/Mercerm, Brett Suchocki of Merrill

132: Maddox Rye of Wausau East, Deakin Trotzer of D.C. Everest, Aiden Armagost of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Brady Norton of Merrill

138: Blake Heal of D.C. Everest, Jake Hall of Stevens Point, Lucas Bean of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Callum Wheeler of Merrill

145: Gabriel Galang of Wausau West, Cameron Saari of D.C. Everest, Riley Seavers of Stevens Point, Mason Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

152: T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point, Blake Bangtson of D.C. Everest, Cole Black of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Timothy Gospodarek of Wausau West

160: Kale Roth of Stevens Point, Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Zane Grams of Lakeland/Mercer, Henry Galang of Wausau West

170: Connor Calmes of Wausau West, Kailar Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Tanner Rickman of D.C. Everest, Brian Ball of Merrill

182: Daytona Pagel of D.C. Everest, Evan Raboin of Wausau West, Austin Depies of Merrill, Mark Jeske of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

195: Ryder Depies of Merrill, Kyle Schmidt of D.C. Everest, Leonard Chosa of Lakeland/Mercer, William Ford of Wausau West

220: Cayden Kershaw of Wausau West, Landon Saglin of Lakeland/Mercer, Noah Klug of Merrill, Josh Woznicki of Stevens Point

285: Owen Kurtz of Rhinelander, Tanner Gormanson of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Oscar Latendresse of D.C. Everest, William McCorison of Wausau West

All wrestlers from this sectional will wrestle at the sectional at Shawano next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
2 snowmobile zones to close Saturday in Marathon County
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Anderson helped guide SPASH to three state titles.
Former SPASH coach Anderson named as part of WBCA Hall of Fame class
High School Sports
High School Sports
Edgar Basketball
High School Basketball
North-Central Wisconsin Wrestling
UWSP hosts night of girls and women’s wrestling including Wausau West