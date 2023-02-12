Regional wrestling gets underway with D1 competition in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The wrestling postseason officially got underway Saturday as individual regionals took center stage. In Merrill, eight area teams took the mat looking to advance to the next round.

The top four wrestlers at each weight class advance to the sectional rounds next weekend. Here are all those advancing to sectionals:

106: Thai Yang of Wausau West, Gavin Jacob of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Jake Roberts of Stevens Point, Logan Gray-Ives of Lakeland/Mercer

113: Landyn Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Henry Ruffi of Wausau West, Taylor Dillion of D.C. Everest, Justin Funmaker of Lakeland/Mercer

120: Warren Soik of Stevens Point, Jacob Bender of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Jon Hart of Merrill, Tyler Modjewski of D.C. Everest

126: 1st Place - Easton Cooper of D.C. Everest, Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Ashton Bremer of Lakeland/Mercerm, Brett Suchocki of Merrill

132: Maddox Rye of Wausau East, Deakin Trotzer of D.C. Everest, Aiden Armagost of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Brady Norton of Merrill

138: Blake Heal of D.C. Everest, Jake Hall of Stevens Point, Lucas Bean of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Callum Wheeler of Merrill

145: Gabriel Galang of Wausau West, Cameron Saari of D.C. Everest, Riley Seavers of Stevens Point, Mason Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

152: T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point, Blake Bangtson of D.C. Everest, Cole Black of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Timothy Gospodarek of Wausau West

160: Kale Roth of Stevens Point, Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Zane Grams of Lakeland/Mercer, Henry Galang of Wausau West

170: Connor Calmes of Wausau West, Kailar Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Tanner Rickman of D.C. Everest, Brian Ball of Merrill

182: Daytona Pagel of D.C. Everest, Evan Raboin of Wausau West, Austin Depies of Merrill, Mark Jeske of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

195: Ryder Depies of Merrill, Kyle Schmidt of D.C. Everest, Leonard Chosa of Lakeland/Mercer, William Ford of Wausau West

220: Cayden Kershaw of Wausau West, Landon Saglin of Lakeland/Mercer, Noah Klug of Merrill, Josh Woznicki of Stevens Point

285: Owen Kurtz of Rhinelander, Tanner Gormanson of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Oscar Latendresse of D.C. Everest, William McCorison of Wausau West

All wrestlers from this sectional will wrestle at the sectional at Shawano next week.

