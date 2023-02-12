News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
Rain Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Staying mild, wet weather on tap in the first half of the new week
2 snowmobile zones to close Saturday in Marathon County
Medford clinches the GNC title for the third time in the last four years.
Highlights: Medford boys basketball, SPASH and Almond-Bancroft girls basketball clinch conference crowns

Latest News

Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble