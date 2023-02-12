News and First Alert Weather App
Former SPASH coach Anderson named as part of WBCA Hall of Fame class

Former Phillips’ player Mike Johnson and former Antigo coach John Mielke were also a part of the class
Anderson helped guide SPASH to three state titles.
Anderson helped guide SPASH to three state titles.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced their 2023 Hall of Fame class, inducting 32 new members. Part of the class included former SPASH boys’ coach Scott Anderson.

Anderson coaches at Stevens Point for nine seasons, leading the Panthers to three state titles. Notable players coached by Anderson included current Boston Celtics’ forward Sam Hauser, Michigan State forward Joey Hauser and former Badger and current Valpo guard Trevor Anderson, also Scott’s son.

Also included in the class is former Phillips player Mike Johnson. In 1987, Johnson won Wisconsin’s ‘Mr. Basketball award. Elsewhere, former Antigo and Appleton coach John Mielke was also included in the Hall of Fame class.

The entire class can be viewed here.

