First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild conditions will persist for the first half of the new week with sunshine more common than clouds through Monday. The next weather maker will bring rain to the region Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A winter storm later in the week may bring snow to parts of the region.

A fair amount of sunshine and continued mild. (WSAW)

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and unlike some years past when the big game is taking place, it is mild enough to spend some quality time outside tossing around the football. A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. If you will be venturing out to a viewing party late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, the weather will not be a factor with a few clouds around and temps in the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight into Monday morning with lows settling back into the upper 10s to low 20s.

Valentine’s Day starts with some early sunshine but clouds will be on the increase, leading to considerable cloudiness by late morning, followed by periods of rain developing later in the day. Rain is likely Tuesday night, tapering to showers overnight. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid 40s. Wednesday features a chance of lingering morning showers, perhaps mixed with some flakes north, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Rain moving in from SW to NE Tuesday late afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Rain likely Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Rain showers Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Rainfall around .50" is anticipated Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

The next winter storm that will take aim at the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region is on tap for Thursday. There continue to be differences in the storm track, which plays a role in whether there are significant impacts from snow or little to no impacts at all. The latest European model continues to take a more southeasterly track, as low-pressure slides from eastern Oklahoma to central Illinois then into SE Michigan from Thursday into Thursday night. That places Central Wisconsin on the northern edge of possible snowfall, with a better opportunity of appreciable snowfall in southern and eastern Wisconsin. In contrast, the American GFS model takes a path about 200 miles farther northwest, placing much of the area under the target zone for a sizeable snowfall Thursday into Thursday evening. Which outcome will play out? Time will tell. The low pressure that will lead to this winter storm is still located over the Pacific Ocean, off the Pacific NW coast. Until the low moves inland and better data are circulated into the weather models, there will be changes in storm tracks and possible snowfall locally. We will closely monitor to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for later this week on Thursday. Highs on Thursday are in the mid to upper 20s. Any snow or snow showers will wind down Thursday night.

Snow possible in parts of Central Wisconsin Thursday according to the latest European model. (WSAW)

Snow possible on Thursday according to the latest GFS model. (WSAW)

Regardless of the snowfall potential, colder air is forecast to move back into the region on Friday. Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 10s. The upcoming holiday weekend has considerable cloudiness on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Next Sunday has clouds to some sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.