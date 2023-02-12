News and First Alert Weather App
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BRANDT
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s another milestone in Hamlin’s recovery. It’s been a little more than a month since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

He also appeared on stage at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals training and medical staffs, along with the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, were recognized.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at the Phoenix Convention Center. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.

AP Sports Writer John Marshall contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

