2023 Central Wisconsin Sports Show

A girl shooting a bb gun.
A girl shooting a bb gun.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The snow is slowly melting and with summer approaching people are eager to get outside. Cedar Creek Mall was crowded on Saturday for the Central Wisconsin Sports Show.

This is the thirteenth year of the sports show in Rothschild. The event costs $8 for adults and for kids it’s free. Many people turned out to look at some boats, eat some Wisconsin delicacies, and learn about all the outdoor activities Wisconsin has to offer in the summertime. Kids could even shoot bb guns and go indoor fishing. There was also room for home improvement.

“We do actually have, I guess, a few home decor vendors as well. We have the food vendors, we have some antler work, we also have some medal work, pictures,” says Show Manager Lacey Dewindt.

Lacey Dewindt said now is the time to start preparing for your summer. She said the sports show is a great place to shop for a trailer, boat, tractor, and even a jet ski.

February 11th is the last day of the sports show. The hours will be from ten to four.

