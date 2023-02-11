UW-Stevens Point hosts STEAM day for area students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - This afternoon UW-Stevens Point held its annual STEAM Day. Students in grades 7 through 8 from area schools spent the day exploring activities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

UW-Stevens Point staff says the goal of this STEAM Day is to encourage kids to try new things. Students picked several workshops and got a chance to learn from professors, community professionals, and student groups in their respective fields.

“Hopefully these workshops working with professors working with community professionals are showing these kids that you can do this, so hopefully the impact is we have kids that aspire into these things now and aren’t just thinking that I have to do that but they can do their own thing, but this is possible in Stevens Point,” said Noah Lamaide, event coordinator, UW-Stevens Point.

Lamaide added that he’s very grateful for everyone who helped bring it all together. Students who participated in the multiple workshops are from six different area schools including Steven’s point.

The second Steam point day is scheduled for Feb. 17.

