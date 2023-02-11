News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point hosts STEAM day for area students

The day featured workshops about Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - This afternoon UW-Stevens Point held its annual STEAM Day. Students in grades 7 through 8 from area schools spent the day exploring activities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

UW-Stevens Point staff says the goal of this STEAM Day is to encourage kids to try new things. Students picked several workshops and got a chance to learn from professors, community professionals, and student groups in their respective fields.

“Hopefully these workshops working with professors working with community professionals are showing these kids that you can do this, so hopefully the impact is we have kids that aspire into these things now and aren’t just thinking that I have to do that but they can do their own thing, but this is possible in Stevens Point,” said Noah Lamaide, event coordinator, UW-Stevens Point.

Lamaide added that he’s very grateful for everyone who helped bring it all together. Students who participated in the multiple workshops are from six different area schools including Steven’s point.

The second Steam point day is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
'Buffalo Building in Marshfield; 2504 S. Central A venue
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor

Latest News

The art on display was created by UWSP alum Kiba Freeman using spray paint
Local artists featured at UW- Stevens Point during Black History Month
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
The judicial commission cannot confirm if they have received the complaints because they are...
GOP files complaints with Judicial Commission about Supreme Court candidate
Workshops featured lessons on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math
Hundreds of middle school students learn new skills at annual UWSP STEAM Day