Pickleball tournaments in full swing at Badger State Games in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter Badger State Games have returned to Wausau and for the first time, Wausau is hosting pickleball tournaments as one of the competitions. More than 100 players from across the state are competing this weekend.

The sport is becoming more popular in Wisconsin with teams being created all over. One reason is the simplicity of the game and the friends made along the way.

“You can learn how to play pickleball in about an hour and start playing games immediately so it’s a lot easier to learn and to get out and play right away,” said Andrea Ingvalson, co-Commissioner of the pickleball tournaments.

The Tennis Center holds pickleball classes at Greenheck and the YMCA to learn how to play. They also hold classes at Marathon Park in the summer.

The pickleball tournaments continue through Sunday and are open to the public to watch.

