News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pickleball tournaments in full swing at Badger State Games in Wausau

The winter Badger State Games hosts pickleball in Wausau
The winter Badger State Games hosts pickleball in Wausau(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter Badger State Games have returned to Wausau and for the first time, Wausau is hosting pickleball tournaments as one of the competitions. More than 100 players from across the state are competing this weekend.

The sport is becoming more popular in Wisconsin with teams being created all over. One reason is the simplicity of the game and the friends made along the way.

“You can learn how to play pickleball in about an hour and start playing games immediately so it’s a lot easier to learn and to get out and play right away,” said Andrea Ingvalson, co-Commissioner of the pickleball tournaments.

The Tennis Center holds pickleball classes at Greenheck and the YMCA to learn how to play. They also hold classes at Marathon Park in the summer.

The pickleball tournaments continue through Sunday and are open to the public to watch.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
'Buffalo Building in Marshfield; 2504 S. Central A venue
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor

Latest News

Medford clinches the GNC title for the third time in the last four years.
Highlights: Medford boys basketball, SPASH girls basketball clinch share of conference crowns
Common causes of snowmobile injuries include high speeds, stop sign violations, and alcohol use.
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
1,000+ Snowmobile injuries in 5-year Stretch
1,000+ Snowmobile injuries in 5-year Stretch
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime