Local artists featured at UW- Stevens Point during Black History Month

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is honoring Black History Month with a variety of events. One event is a new art display created by a former USWP student and spray paint artist.

UWSP reached out to former students and local black artists to create the Black History Month-themed display. Kiba Freeman, UWSP alumni and long-time artist, was invited to create some black history month masterpieces for his alma mater.

“I’m a black person working in this area and we’re here. There’s quite a few of us,” said Freeman.

Freeman painted images illustrating his perception of black culture and the world using only spray paint. “I have some portraits on display, some abstracts on display, I have some landscapes on display, I’ve got some surrealistic things, I have got some things that are more impressionist,” said Freeman.

The art collection includes paintings from Freeman’s time at the university up to recent work created in the last month.

“I think it’s cool just to be recognized as an artist in general. And to be connected with the university still but even more so, I can be a part of a conversation about black history month,” said Freeman.

How people interpret his art is up to them. “I don’t know if people necessarily see my work and think necessarily ‘black art.’ But that’s part of the conversation. I think that’s interesting to kind of challenge those ideas,” said Freeman.

Freeman’s artwork expands throughout the state. His next project will be a collaborative mural with the Wisconsin Insititute for Discovery in Madison.

