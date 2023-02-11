Highlights: Medford boys basketball, SPASH girls basketball clinch share of conference crowns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford boys basketball clinched an outright Great Northern Conference title, while SPASH girls basketball picked up a win in double overtime to clinch at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title. Almond-Bancroft girls basketball also beat Pacelli to stay in first place in the Central Wisconsin Conference-South.

Medford and Northland Pines met on Friday with just one game separating the pair after the Raiders handed the Eagles their lone conference loss on the road. The winner would put themselves in position for a conference title. Both teams were even through much of the game, with the score tied at 32 at halftime. In the second half, the two sides found themselves going back-and-forth again. With Medford leading by one point in the closing seconds, Logan Baumgartner blocked Ryan Muench’s layup attempt to secure the lead and the Great Northern Conference title outright. Medford has won three of the last four conference titles.

SPASH and Marshfield girls basketball were both 9-1 entering Friday’s match, with the winner claiming at least a share of the conference title. Marshfield opened the game on a big run, leading 14-6 in the early minutes. SPASH was able to close the gap by halftime, leading 33-26 at halftime. The game eventually went to double overtime, with Marshfield missing the go-ahead shot in the closing seconds to give SPASH the 68-67 win and at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title.

Almond-Bancroft and Pacelli girls basketball entered their contest with one conference loss apiece. The winner would put themselves in the drivers seat heading down the final stretch. The game turned into a tale of two halves. After Pacelli took a 26-13 lead into halftime, Almond-Bancroft opened up the gates to outscore the Cardinals by 26 points in the second half. Almond-Bancroft won 56-43.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.