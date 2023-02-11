GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican Party of Wisconsin and some state legislators including Dist. 29 Sen. Cory Tomczyk filed similar complaints against Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin filed its complaint at the end of January; Sen. Tomczyk filed his complaint a few days later. The complaints state that Judge Protasiewicz violated multiple provisions of the code of judicial conduct. The code the complaints center on states:

A judge, judge-elect, or candidate for judicial office shall not make or permit or authorize others to make on his or her behalf, with respect to cases, controversies, or issues that are likely to come before the court, pledges, promises, or commitments that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of the office.

The complaints state that she announced how she will run on issues that will likely come before the court. Two accusations came from her answers during a WisPolitics candidate forum last month broadcasted on Wisconsin Eye. One complaint was related to how the redistricting maps were drawn.

“So let’s be clear here, the maps are rigged. Bottom line. Absolutely, positively rigged. They do not reflect the people in this state. They do not reflect accurately representation in either the State Assembly or the State Senate. They are rigged. Period. I’m coming right out and saying it. I don’t think you could sell to any reasonable person that the maps are fair.”

Another related to abortion.

”I can’t tell you where I’ll end up on any case. I can tell you a little bit about my values. I assumed I would be asked about that because it’s no secret what my values are in regards to Roe v. Wade, in regards to the Dobbs case. My values are that women should be able to make their reproductive life decisions themselves.”

A third component of the complaints came from answers Judge Protasiewicz gave in a WKOW interview as she spoke about abortion.

“What I will tell you is that the bulk of issues, the myriad number of issues, there’s no thumb on the scale, but I will also tell you that I’ll call them as I see them and I’ll tell you what my values are in regards to this particular issue, because this issue is so critically important.”

“This is very much a stunt,” Howard Schweber, a professor of political science and affiliate faculty member of the law school at UW-Madison said.

“The reason I say it’s a stunt, first of all, is that if we really apply that standard to candidates, then for example, Justice Kelly, who has said that abortion is murder, that Obergefell undermines democracy, that was the decision recognizing the same-sex marriage, he would, should be facing ethics charges as well,” he said. “And for that matter, pretty much all traditional candidates presumably should be facing ethics charges, because they’re always running on things like I will be tough on crime, or, you know, I will uphold this that or the other thing.”

He said there is a fine line between making personal values known, whether explicitly or implicitly through words or actions, and making a promise on the outcome of a case.

“It is ethically wrong for a judicial candidate to say I will rule in favor of a party X,” Schweber said. “Obviously, that would be wrong because that would suggest that the judge would not be impartial in the case. On the other hand, in the case of the US Supreme Court, for example, we’ve gotten to the point where in order to avoid doing that, and frankly, to avoid controversy, candidates pretend that they have no views at all.”

The judicial commission’s proceedings are confidential by law and cannot comment on actual or potential complaints. The commission could dismiss these complaints through its screening process and its latest annual report suggests that is likely in these instances given other types of complaints it reported it dismissed.

Sen. Tomczyk explained why he filed his complaint, saying that while people in the southern half of the state may be aware of these accusations, he wanted to ensure his constituents were also aware of Judge Protasiewicz’ conduct. In response to comments that the complaints were a political stunt, he said that was not the case, adding that her statements were a case study in what you don’t want in a Supreme Court justice.

Sam Roecker with Path to Victory which runs Judge Protasiewicz’ campaign sent a statement in response.

“This is a partisan, politically-motivated complaint that’s not based in reality or facts. Janet believes we need fairness and impartiality on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. As a judge and a 25-year prosecutor, Janet believes in following the law and upholding our Constitution.”

