First Alert Weather: Staying mild, wet weather on tap in the first half of the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Above-average temperatures will be settling in for the next few days, along with weather that is more typical of early spring, rather than the mid to late winter. Have the umbrella handy for Valentine’s Day evening & night, while the snow shovel could be necessary later in the week with a possible winter storm.

Mostly clear tonight and chilly. (WSAW)

The weekend started off with bright sunshine in the Wisconsin River Valley and temperatures topped out about 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear Saturday night in Central Wisconsin, while some clouds may be passing through the Northwoods. Chilly with lows by daybreak on Sunday in the mid 10s to around 20. A fair amount of sunshine on Super Sunday in North Central Wisconsin. No weather issues prior to, during, or after the big game takes place. Highs on Sunday are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The work week starts out with a good deal of sunshine Monday, still mild. Highs in the low 40s. Our next weather maker arrives on Valentine’s Day. Morning sunshine on Tuesday will fade to clouds with rain arriving later in the day from SW to NE in the region. Periods of rain for your dinner time Tuesday night, and the wet weather will continue through the night into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid 40s. After the showers wind down on Wednesday morning, mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.

Rain moving in late Tuesday afternoon from SW to NE. (WSAW)

Wet weather continues Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Lingering rain showers Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Rainfall of around .50" possible Tuesday late day into early Wednesday. (WSAW)

Our attention then turns to the next possible winter storm to impact the Badger State on Thursday. There are still differences in the storm track, which plays a key role in whether we experience significant impacts or little to no impacts due to snow. The latest European model has the low tracking from Oklahoma to central Illinois then into Indiana Thursday into Thursday night. With this trajectory, Central Wisconsin could be on the northern edge of snowfall. In contrast, the American GFS model has a track about 100 miles farther NW, which has the low tracking north of Chicago or near Racine on Thursday afternoon, then into lower Michigan Thursday night. With this path, the entire area would be in the target zone for appreciable snowfall. Considering the low at present is located in the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska, the amount of data being collected on it isn’t great. The low is expected to move into the Pacific NW on Monday and then drop into the desert southwest Tuesday. By this time, we will likely have a better idea of what could be on tap for Thursday. Be sure to check back for updates and to see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed.

Snow is possible in Central Wisconsin on Thursday based on the European model. (WSAW)

Risk of snow Thursday on the American GFS model. (WSAW)

In the wake of this possible winter storm, colder on Friday with a chance of snow showers in the morning, otherwise breezy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs in the upper 10s. Partly cloudy and milder next Saturday, February 18th. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Above average temps through mid-week, then chillier Thursday into Friday. (WSAW)

