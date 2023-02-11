News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Anticipation builds ahead of sturgeon spearing opener

Spearing season opens
By Emily Roberts
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - “Basically in Wisconsin, what else can you do in February?”

Sturgeon spearers set up shop on Lake Winnebago after scouting out the perfect spot.

“For me, this started probably a month ago, coming out fishing, scouting...” Kevin Streck from the Village of Harrison said.

Kevin and Craig Streck are just some of the folks cutting through the ice, hoping to harvest one of the prehistoric fish.

“It’s a big family thing. Family and friends. It’s just the camaraderie of everybody coming out and getting to enjoy that with your son or your family is probably the best,” Kevin explained.

The father-son duo, along with some of their best friends, ventured two miles out from the Village of Harrison shoreline.

“If you really want to get a fish you have to be more mobile and try to find where the fish are and move to them,” Kevin said. “This day and age you have to be very flexible. You know, if we don’t see fish in two days we’ll be moving to some other area.”

“Technology’s changed,” Craig said. “There’s a lot of advantages now with things you can do. Looking underwater, sonar, cameras, that kind of stuff.”

Those cameras gave the Strecks a sneak peek at what’s under the ice. The family shared a video of a sturgeon with Action 2 News Friday morning.

Craig said he’s been spearing for two decades now and it’s tradition that keeps him coming back.

“As far as chucking a spear, cutting a hole, it’s the same,” Craig told WBAY. “I mean, it’s just a blast. It’s fun. If you see one, it’s a rush.”

Off the ice, festivities are underway to celebrate the start of sturgeon season. Fond du Lac’s Sturgeon Spectacular runs through the weekend of Feb. 10. Friday night, some of the best snow sculptors in the state started carving for a chance to win a $1 thousand prize and trip to the 2024 U.S. Championship.

When you spear a sturgeon, Action 2 News wants to see it! Take a photo and upload it at wbay.com/photos for a chance to be featured on TV.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
'Buffalo Building in Marshfield; 2504 S. Central A venue
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor

Latest News

Common causes of snowmobile injuries include high speeds, stop sign violations, and alcohol use.
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
1,000+ Snowmobile injuries in 5-year Stretch
1,000+ Snowmobile injuries in 5-year Stretch
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
The weekend has a fair amount of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to...
First Alert Weather: March-like temperatures this weekend
Clergy sex abuse suits could bankrupt San Diego diocese