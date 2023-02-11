Anticipation builds ahead of sturgeon spearing opener

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - “Basically in Wisconsin, what else can you do in February?”

Sturgeon spearers set up shop on Lake Winnebago after scouting out the perfect spot.

“For me, this started probably a month ago, coming out fishing, scouting...” Kevin Streck from the Village of Harrison said.

Kevin and Craig Streck are just some of the folks cutting through the ice, hoping to harvest one of the prehistoric fish.

“It’s a big family thing. Family and friends. It’s just the camaraderie of everybody coming out and getting to enjoy that with your son or your family is probably the best,” Kevin explained.

The father-son duo, along with some of their best friends, ventured two miles out from the Village of Harrison shoreline.

“If you really want to get a fish you have to be more mobile and try to find where the fish are and move to them,” Kevin said. “This day and age you have to be very flexible. You know, if we don’t see fish in two days we’ll be moving to some other area.”

“Technology’s changed,” Craig said. “There’s a lot of advantages now with things you can do. Looking underwater, sonar, cameras, that kind of stuff.”

Those cameras gave the Strecks a sneak peek at what’s under the ice. The family shared a video of a sturgeon with Action 2 News Friday morning.

Craig said he’s been spearing for two decades now and it’s tradition that keeps him coming back.

“As far as chucking a spear, cutting a hole, it’s the same,” Craig told WBAY. “I mean, it’s just a blast. It’s fun. If you see one, it’s a rush.”

Off the ice, festivities are underway to celebrate the start of sturgeon season. Fond du Lac’s Sturgeon Spectacular runs through the weekend of Feb. 10. Friday night, some of the best snow sculptors in the state started carving for a chance to win a $1 thousand prize and trip to the 2024 U.S. Championship.

