UWSP hosts night of girls and women’s wrestling including Wausau West

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a special night at U-W Stevens Point as the Pointers’ women’s wrestling team hosted a night of high school and collegiate wrestling. Four high school teams took part in duals at Quandt Fieldhouse before the Pointers took the mat to take on Augsburg.

“I think it’s cool for the high school girls who get to come and compete,” said UWSP head coach Jake Wozniak ahead of the event. “I think it’s cool for our women who get to be a part of it and get a little bigger crowd. I think it’s cool for the community just to have a chance to see what girls’ wrestling and women’s wrestling has become.”

Wausau West was one of the four teams participating to start the night. The Warriors got the night going with a bang. They toppled Eau Claire North 42-18, winning the first dual of the night and the first dual in the program’s history.

In their second dual, they fell in a tight contest in the championship round against Holmen 33-30. The Warriors did have a few open spots on the roster, leading to forfeits. However, Wausau West coach Dallas Moe couldn’t have been more pleased with how the night went.

“To have four squads from all corners of the state come together for this,” said Moe. “It’s awesome. It really shows the girls’ wrestling is growing in Wisconsin and we got teams that can put dual squads together and it’s just going to get bigger and bigger from here.”

After the high schoolers left the mat, the Pointers got to action, facing a tough Augsburg team. Despite a headline, upset win for Jade Herzer over the number two ranked wrestler in the nation at her weight class in Marlynne Deede, the Pointers fell in the dual 29-18.

Coach Moe added that he expects the duals to return next year and hopes that it continues to grow.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.