Timekeeper Distillery, A Taste of Manila team up for pop-up food events

On Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, A Taste of Manila, which features Filipino cuisine, will offer food service at Timekeeper Distillery.

Taste of the Philippines (Timekeeper Distillery)

“We love bringing unique things to the area and working with other businesses. So we’re kind of doing a feature program the next few months. And the first one we’re starting up was Timekeeper’s Kitchen presents for three weeks of the Philippines. And we’re partnering with Taste of Manila. They make the best food. Chef Marjorie is amazing. She’s from the Philippines. So it is quite authentic. And we’re looking to kick off Valentine’s a little bit early. She’s going to be doing a food demo of her featured food this evening. First come first serve. It starts at 5:30 p.m.,” explained Timekeeper Distillery co-owner Dan Weber.

Timekeeper will also feature the cocktail, Chi-Chi.

“So the Chi Chi is going to feel very similar to a pina colada,” explained Timekeeper Distillery co-owner Kimm Weber as she shared the recipe.

Recipe

1.5 oz Timekeeper Vodka

2 oz Pineapple juice

3/4 oz Whipped Coconut Cream

Combine, shake and strain contents into Collins glass. Add the remaining cocktail ice from the shakers to the glass until full. Garnish with dehydrated or fresh lime.

“This is one of our favorites,” said Kimm.

Timekeeper Distillery also sells its cocktails by the can, along with bottled sports. Click here to view their products online.

Timekeeper Distillery is located at 720 Grant St, in Wausau.

For the last couple of years, Ed and Marjorie Giallombardo have been serving Filipino cuisine in central Wisconsin.

“More recently, we’ve switched to more festivals, events and pop-ups,” explained Ed Giallombardo. “For this weekend, we’re gonna be doing a pancit noodle dish. We’re doing a chicken adobo. And we’re going to have garlic fried rice and our pork lumpia rolls.”

For customers unsure what to try Chef Marjorie recommends pancit.

“My favorite food is definitely the pancit. It’s very popular in the Philippines. During a party, pancit is always present,” she explained.

A Taste of Manila plans to be a part of some of the area’s biggest festivals this summer including Taste N Glow, Jackpine Jamboree, events on the 400 Block and potentially Bull Falls Blues Fest.

One of their signature items is the lumpia roll.

“It’s a different take on an egg roll. A lot of a lot more meat,” explained Ed Giallombardo. “It’s just got lots of hearty ingredients... green beans, carrots, potatoes.”

To follow A Taste of Manila’s schedule, follow them on Facebook.

