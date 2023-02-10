News and First Alert Weather App
Rothschild Mobil collecting like-new donations for earthquake survivors in Turkey until Sunday

You can drop off donations at Mobil in Rothschild during work hours. Monday-Thursday 4:30 am to 10:30 pm, Friday 4:30 am until 11:00 pm, Saturday 5:30 am to 10:30 pm or Sunday 6 am to 9 pm.(newspath now)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A donation drive to collect supplies for survivors of the devastating earthquake will end Sunday afternoon.

Rey Fox immigrated from Turkey and is now living in Wausau. She said that heartwrenching would be an understatement to what she has felt this week. Fox said she has distant family still in Turkey, but not near the impacted area.

Cem Eren, an advocate from Turkey. Eren said his family is also safe, but some of his friends aren’t. “I still have a lot of friends in the southeast part of the county, and I did lose one friend. They couldn’t get to her in time,” said Eren.

Eren and Fox posted on social media to get the word out and started collecting donations at the Mobil gas station in Rothschild.

Their collection drive will end at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The items will then be brought to the consulate in Chicago.

They’re collecting a list of donations at Mobil located at 407 Grand Ave in Rothschild. Items must be new or in like-new condition. Fox said they are grateful for the donations they’ve received, but did say many items donated were not usable as they were stained, ripped or too worn to be reused.

If you would like to donate money please email Rey Fox at foxrundeliveryllc@outlook.com If you have any questions you can reach out to Cem Eren at 414-324-8373.

Once the two return, another collection may begin.

Turkish-American Cultural Alliance of Chicago list of items to donate.
If you work in the medical field, Eren had a special request. He said they are in desperate need of medical supplies the Chicago Embassy has a full list.

Here is a list of some of the items they need.
