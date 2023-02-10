Minnesota man identified, arrested for 2005 Madison bike path assault

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Madison Police Department announced Friday that Aidison Yang of Eagan, Minnesota, has been arrested and charged with three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault.

Yang, 41, was identified through DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit. The criminal complaint alleges Yang sexually assaulted the victim after threatening her with a knife on a bike path on Madison’s East Side in 2005. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the incident.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting to get justice for survivors of sexual assault,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who are working on this case.”

Madison Police Detective Kelly Dougherty said, “Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases. Our team worked hard to make sure the victim in this case felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead. While we cannot change what happened, we hope today’s arrest is another step toward healing.”

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Madison Police Department, the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Carver County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. The case is being prosecuted through a partnership between DOJ and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Yang will be extradited to Wisconsin where he will make his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

