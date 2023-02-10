News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Keep your home protected when you know you won’t be home

Police say home owners should tell a trusted neighbor how long they will be gone, and maybe...
Police say home owners should tell a trusted neighbor how long they will be gone, and maybe even install a security system
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s very common for snowbirds to flock to warmer parts of the country during the winter. Snowbirds are people who escape to warmer climates for months at a time, which makes their properties more vulnerable to thieves.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office shared some tips to keep your home safe during extended travel. The sheriff said to keep bandits and burglars from entering your home while on vacation, there are a few things to do.

“Just try to avoid having your home look like no one is there,” said Sheriff Chad Billeb, of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. ”Number one, let your neighbors or someone else you trust know that you’re going to be gone. Ask that they check on your property every so often.”

Another tip is to make it look like you never left.

“Some other simple things you might want to do is leave some light on or have a timer with a light on,” said Sheriff Billeb.

One of the best ways to keep a second set of eyes on your house is by using a security system. ”You can access those anywhere, and there are so many new products out there that it doesn’t have to be RING. It could be any one of the manufacturers that do that,” said Sheriff Billeb.

It’s also important to not give your location away on social media.

“Try to avoid telling people when you’re going to be gone, how long you’re going to be gone, and when you might be returning. It’s always nice to share your photographs but keep them guessing,” Sheriff Billeb.

However, if you do happen to have an intruder, homeowners insurance can help.

”If a person has a home policy, their policy will cover if somebody broke into the property,” said Kevin Malovrh, the managing director for Advantage Insurance Services. “The majority of your home policies are going to cover replacement costs and the majority of home policies are going to cover theft.”

Take picture of your property. Malovrh said to go room by room and take photos of your belongings from appliances to furniture so if you do need to make a claim, the insurance company knows what you have.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

Latest News

Police say home owners should tell a trusted neighbor how long they will be gone, and maybe...
Keeping your home and property safe while you're on vacation
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash
Wausau Cyclones to support Salvation Army with annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.
Wausau Cyclones to hold teddy bear toss to support Salvation Army of Wausau
Recognizing the many signs and symptoms of PTS could save a life