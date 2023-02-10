Keep your home protected when you know you won’t be home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s very common for snowbirds to flock to warmer parts of the country during the winter. Snowbirds are people who escape to warmer climates for months at a time, which makes their properties more vulnerable to thieves.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office shared some tips to keep your home safe during extended travel. The sheriff said to keep bandits and burglars from entering your home while on vacation, there are a few things to do.

“Just try to avoid having your home look like no one is there,” said Sheriff Chad Billeb, of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. ”Number one, let your neighbors or someone else you trust know that you’re going to be gone. Ask that they check on your property every so often.”

Another tip is to make it look like you never left.

“Some other simple things you might want to do is leave some light on or have a timer with a light on,” said Sheriff Billeb.

One of the best ways to keep a second set of eyes on your house is by using a security system. ”You can access those anywhere, and there are so many new products out there that it doesn’t have to be RING. It could be any one of the manufacturers that do that,” said Sheriff Billeb.

It’s also important to not give your location away on social media.

“Try to avoid telling people when you’re going to be gone, how long you’re going to be gone, and when you might be returning. It’s always nice to share your photographs but keep them guessing,” Sheriff Billeb.

However, if you do happen to have an intruder, homeowners insurance can help.

”If a person has a home policy, their policy will cover if somebody broke into the property,” said Kevin Malovrh, the managing director for Advantage Insurance Services. “The majority of your home policies are going to cover replacement costs and the majority of home policies are going to cover theft.”

Take picture of your property. Malovrh said to go room by room and take photos of your belongings from appliances to furniture so if you do need to make a claim, the insurance company knows what you have.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.