HIGHLIGHTs: Edgar’s Borchardt scores 1000th career point, Edgar and Phillips girls basketball pick up wins

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar girls basketball’s Reagan Borchardt scored her 1,000th career point in Thursday night’s win over Medford, while Phillips continued their dominance over Marathon.

Borchardt entered the game seven points shy of the milestone and she quickly put five points on the board. After a long wait for that next bucket, Borchardt swished a mid-range jumper from the baseline to top the mark. She scored 19 in the Wildcats’ 69-27 win.

Phillips traveled to Marathon to take on the Red Raiders and used a second half run to win 64-45. Phillips moves to 19-2 on the season.

