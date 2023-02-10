Gov. Evers to crack down on reckless, drunk driving

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday his initiatives in the 2023-25 budget designed to combat reckless driving across the state, promote safer driving, and keep streets and communities safe.

The governor’s plan includes measures to help communities re-engineer roads to improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and other non-motorist users, expand opportunities for driver’s education, increase State Patrol trooper and inspector positions, and strengthen reckless and drunk driving penalties.

The announcement comes as Gov. Evers also recently announced a plan to send 20% of the state’s sales tax back to local communities for shared revenue, making approximately $250 million available in public safety aid specifically to support law enforcement, fire, and EMS as well as courts and district attorneys’ offices.

“It has to stop. Reckless driving on our roads is affecting Wisconsinites across our state, whether it’s excessive speeding, running red lights, tailgating, operating under the influence, or other dangerous behavior,” said Gov. Evers. “Folks should be able to feel safe in their homes, in our neighborhoods, and on our streets, roads, and highways.”

The governor’s announcement today also builds on the more than $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Gov. Evers has invested in violence prevention and community safety initiatives, including $3.5 million Gov. Evers directed to the city of Milwaukee last year specifically to prevent reckless driving.

Deadly crashes and risky driving behaviors have risen across the state and nation. According to the Wisconsin DOT, approximately 2,900 people are injured by reckless drivers every year in Wisconsin. In addition, nearly 20% of Wisconsin’s licensed drivers have at least one conviction for operating while intoxicated.

The governor’s proposed investments are listed below:

Building Safer Communities

· Providing $60 million over the biennium for traffic calming grants to construct traffic circles, pedestrian islands, bump-outs at crosswalks, and other treatments that slow vehicle traffic, making conditions safer for bikers and pedestrians; and

· Restoring roadway design considerations in state law that support non-motorist infrastructure known as complete streets, empowering local communities to safely integrate all modes of transportation.

Driver’s Education and Licensure

· Implementing Driver’s Licenses for All, regardless of documented status, to improve the safety of Wisconsin roads for everyone in Wisconsin; and

· Investing $6.5 million to cover the cost of comprehensive driver education for economically disadvantaged students, ensuring that teens have exposure to the foundations of safe driving practices regardless of their family’s income.

Increasing Penalties for Reckless Driving

· Requiring that courts order the use of an ignition interlock device for all offenses involving the use of alcohol and OWIs, joining 30 other states and D.C. in requiring all offenders, including first-time offenders, to install an IID.

· Improving the safety of travel on Wisconsin’s highways by providing 35.0 full-time equivalent positions for additional state troopers and 10.0 FTE positions for motor carrier inspectors.

Wisconsin’s seatbelt violation penalty from $10 to $25 to match neighboring states.

