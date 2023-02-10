News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery suspect on February 7, 2023.(Milwaukee Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday to honor Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty early Tuesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers indicated on Twitter.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon when the governor retweeted a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel story that revealed details about Jerving’s funeral and a vigil for him.

“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” Gov. Evers said.

Milwaukee Police Dept. officer Peter Jerving died after being shot by a suspect on Tuesday,...
Milwaukee Police Dept. officer Peter Jerving died after being shot by a suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.(Milwaukee Sheriff's Office)

Jerving, 37, died early Monday morning after police officers responded to detain the suspect in a robbery that occurred the previous day, the Milwaukee Police Department stated.

When Jerving caught up with him, a struggle ensued, during which both men were shot. Jerving was taken to the hospital where he later died, while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said.

“Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death,” Evers added.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series
'Buffalo Building in Marshfield; 2504 S. Central A venue
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address on Jan....
New veteran investments included in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget
- Upcoming Events with Timekeeper Distillery
- Upcoming Events with Timekeeper Distillery
- Filipino Foods with Taste of Manila
- Filipino Foods with Taste of Manila
- 7 Things You Need to Know 02-10-23
- 7 Things You Need to Know 02-10-23