First Alert Weather: March-like temperatures this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is a chilly but dry end to the work week across North Central Wisconsin. Milder conditions are on tap for the weekend as highs will make a run toward 40°. Messy weather is on tap for parts of the week ahead, including a risk of rain early week, while snow could bring accumulations on Thursday.

High pressure is in control of the weather in the western Great Lakes. Mainly clear for Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be slipping back overnight into Saturday morning into the low to mid 10s.

Sunshine along with a few clouds, breezy, and milder on Saturday. Afternoon temps topping out in the upper 30s to around 40. Some clouds return Saturday night with a mix of clouds and some sun on Sunday. If you have plans to head to a Super Bowl watch party, the weather will not be a factor to or from those gathers. Highs on Sunday afternoon are in the mid to upper 30s. Dry through the evening with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday is tranquil with a fair amount of sunshine and highs climbing to around 40.

The weather maker will arrive on Valentine’s Day afternoon or evening and likely bring periods of rain to the region. It will stay mild enough for rain or rain showers to occur in Central Wisconsin Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, while in the north, snow showers may mix in at times. Highs on Tuesday are in the low 40s. Once the showers wind down Wednesday morning, mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

We are monitoring a winter storm that could bring snow to the region on Thursday. The long-range models are developing a Colorado low that tracks NE toward Lake Michigan late Wednesday night into Thursday, gradually moving out of the area Thursday night. If this storm track continues at this trajectory, the potential exists for accumulating snow across North Central Wisconsin. We will monitor this in the days ahead to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed.

In the wake of this possible winter storm, chilly for next Friday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the upper 10s.

