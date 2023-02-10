News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Early spring-like temperatures on tap for the weekend

Brief dip in temperatures for Friday, but quickly warming over the weekend to the 40s. Keep the sunglasses handy, plentiful amounts of sunshine.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooler air ushers in Friday, allowing for a rebound in our temperatures. Expect highs near average for this time of the year, in the mid-20s. This cool down won’t last long as temperatures spike into the 40s starting this weekend.

Temperature trend will warm for the weekend, but cool down for Friday
Sunny and slightly breezy for Friday with cooler highs in the mid-20s. A lifting warm front Saturday will allow for a beautiful spring-like warm up. Breezy south/southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph, with highs spiking into the low 40s. Skies will remain sunny for the first half of the weekend, with an increase in cloud cover Sunday. Highs remain in 40s.

Temperatures spike into the 40s, with lots of sunshine. Breezy Saturday
Windy conditions on Saturday
The early spring-like trend sticks around for the first 3 days of the next work week. A weather maker arrives Valentine’s Day evening, likely as rain showers. Mild temperatures stick around Wednesday, but will fall heading into Thursday with rain mixing with snow.

Valentine's Day could feature a weather maker during the evening
Mid to end of the next work week, a weather maker could be snow to the area
