City council, ACLU raise concerns about audio surveillance in Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are being raised over the placement of audio recording devices inside Green Bay City Hall.

This week, a city council member raised concerns after finding out several installed devices can record audio in hallways without a person knowing about it.

Late Friday, the mayor’s office told Action 2 News signs will go up warning people of their presence. But it’s not just some city council members with concerns about these audio devices but the ACLU is telling us having them placed in a city hall is extremely problematic.

The city attorney tells Action 2 News the building has 14 recording devices for surveillance, but beginning in the winter of 2021 three were installed, at the order of the mayor, that have the ability to record conversations. Those are located in the first- and second-floor hallways.

The problem here is, many council members were never told and just recently found out they existed.

This all played out on the council floor when, during Tuesday’s meeting, Alder Chris Wery demanded that the mayor stop the audio recording, to which Mayor Eric Genrich said he would not.

Wery says it’s especially disturbing that no signs are up warning people of the recordings.

When contacted, the mayor would not talk to us. However, the city attorney told us in a statement, “Surveillance needs at City Hall have evolved in recent years due to safety concerns related to multiple situations where staff and members of the public reported threatening interactions.”

It goes on to say, “One-party consent is a legal standard with respect to private conversations and isn’t applicable to the surveillance of a public building such as City Hall.”

In an email late Friday afternoon, the City contends that the cameras with audio capabilities do not violate Wisconsin’s Electronic Surveillance Control Law, and while not required to install signage, signs will go up in the near future.

Action 2 News also contacted the American Civil Liberties Union. It, too, has concerns about the legality of this surveillance.

“There’s video surveillance cameras all over this country, but most of them don’t do audio recording because of our wiretapping laws which make it very complicated to record audio in public places, and occasionally they do crop up, but I have never heard of one in a state legislature or mayor’s office, and I think that’s a potentially sensitive area,” ACLU Senior Policy Analyst Jay Stanley told us.

Stanley explained, “In a place like a city hall or a state legislature, a lot of politics goes on there, people have side conversations, talk strategy, and number one, that means you’re likely to have people having confidential conversations, but number two, it means there’s a strong incentive for people to try and listen in on those conversations and abuse any microphones that might be present.”

State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) also issued a statement calling the practice illegal, saying that there is no one-party consent given which is required by state law.

Wery intends to have this issue placed on the agenda of the Parks Committee meeting on March 1. We’ll continue to stay on top of developments.

