News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Cyclones to hold teddy bear toss to support Salvation Army of Wausau

Wausau Cyclones to support Salvation Army with annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.
Wausau Cyclones to support Salvation Army with annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.(Wausau Cyclones)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game happening Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

All fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game. After the Cyclones score their first goal, fans will be able to throw their stuffed animals onto the ice to benefit the kids in northcentral Wisconsin.

“This has always been a special promotion across hockey. It’s a special way for our fans to give back to those in need and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game are available here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

Latest News

Police say home owners should tell a trusted neighbor how long they will be gone, and maybe...
Keeping your home and property safe while you're on vacation
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash
Recognizing the many signs and symptoms of PTS could save a life
Central Wisconsin dairy producers announced to compete in U.S. Cheese Championships