Wausau Cyclones to hold teddy bear toss to support Salvation Army of Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game happening Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

All fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game. After the Cyclones score their first goal, fans will be able to throw their stuffed animals onto the ice to benefit the kids in northcentral Wisconsin.

“This has always been a special promotion across hockey. It’s a special way for our fans to give back to those in need and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game are available here.

